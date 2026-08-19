Brandon Nakashima stuns Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati Open thriller

Brandon Nakashima (USA) returns the ball to Ben Shelton (USA) during singles final play at IGA Stadium on Aug 13, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: American Brandon Nakashima stunned fourth seed Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-1 in the third round of the Cincinnati Open here at Lindner Family Tennis Center’s Grandstand court on Tuesday, saving three match points to continue his impressive summer run.

Nakashima made a triumphant start with breaking fourth seed for a 4-2 lead and moving to within one game of taking the opening set.

Brandon with the great escape 🪄@b_nakashima completes an incredible comeback, saving three match points to knock out Medvedev!@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/nrML70u3HS — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 18, 2026

However, the Russian fought back, saving four set points before breaking when Nakashima served for the set.

Medvedev then dominated the tiebreak, sealing it with a backhand passing shot down the line.

The American responded strongly in the second set, holding serve throughout as both players battled through a tense contest.

Nakashima saved three match points before edging another tiebreak to level the match and force a deciding set.

Medvedev struggled to maintain his composure in the decider, allowing Nakashima to take control.

The 24-year-old broke twice and raced to victory, securing his first win in four meetings with the former world number one.

Medvedev had beaten Nakashima in the Brisbane final earlier this year and entered the match with a 6-1 advantage in sets between the pair.

Nakashima has now improved to 10-2 during the summer hard-court swing after reaching the semi-finals in Washington and his first Masters 1000 final in Montreal.

The world number 22nd will face Nuno Borges in the next round after the Portuguese defeated 13th seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.