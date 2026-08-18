Assistant coach Zaker says no pressure as Pakistan take on India at Hockey World Cup

Pakistan's Rana Ashraf Waheed (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring goal during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales here at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on August 17, 2026. — FIH

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan assistant coach Adnan Zaker on Tuesday asserted that the Green Shirts will have nothing to lose and will not be under any pressure when they take on arch-rivals India in the crucial FIH Hockey World Cup match here at the Wagener Stadium on August 19.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News here, Zaker acknowledged India's significant investment in hockey, noting that the hosts have a 14-member coaching staff.

"India have made a significant investment in their hockey, while we still need time," Zaker said. "However, the match against India will be 50-50. We have nothing to lose. The pressure will be on India."

Pakistan captain Abu Bakar said the team had already faced India twice in the Pro League and would seek to learn from its mistakes in those encounters.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would produce a better performance against India in the World Cup.

Striker Rana Waheed said the team was fully aware of the importance of the contest and remained confident of securing victory.

"It is true that we should have won against Wales, but that did not happen. However, we believe we can beat India," Waheed said.

Pakistan head coach Bob John Vald-Felt also described India as a strong side and said his team was prepared for a difficult encounter.

"If we beat India in the World Cup and qualify for the next stage, it will certainly be a very big victory," he said.