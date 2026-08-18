Shaheen Shah Afridi takes hat-trick in National Champions Cup final

Pakistan Gold's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during the National Champions Cup final against Pakistan Greens at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 18, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

MULTAN: Pakistan Gold captain Shaheen Shah Afridi dismantled Pakistan Greens with a hat-trick in the National Champions Cup 2026 final here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Shaheen achieved the milestone in the 38th over of the Greens' run chase when he dismissed Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Mirza and Mohammad Hasnain in successive deliveries.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Mumtaz on the first delivery of the aforementioned over, trapping him lbw with a pacy in-dipper, before outfoxing Mirza with a slower delivery, which resulted in him lobbing the ball for a simple catch to the bowler.

Shaheen completed his hat-trick by bowling a toe-crushing yorker to Hasnain, who failed to keep track of the ball, which thudded into his leg stump.

𝑯𝑨𝑻-𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑻𝑶 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰𝑺𝑯 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯 🔥🎩



Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi claims 7️⃣ wickets as Sparco Paints Pakistan Gold seal the title! 🏆#NationalChampionsCup | #KhelAzadiSe pic.twitter.com/CXcJN04LEO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 18, 2026

The hat-trick rounded up Shaheen's sensational bowling performance in the National Champions Cup 2026 final as he finished with magnificent figures of 7/36 in 8.3 overs, which eventually earned him the Player of the Match.

Shaheen's brilliance was backed by Mubasir Khan, Faisal Akram and fellow pacer Razaullah, helping Gold bowl out the Greens for a modest 239 in 37.3 overs.

Earlier, centuries from Shamyl Hussain and Saad Khan propelled Gold to a mammoth total of 340 all out in their 50 overs after Shaheen won the toss and opted to bat first.

Middle-order batter Saad remained the top-scorer for the Gold in the National Champions Cup 2026 final with a brisk 112 off 102 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes. He was closely followed by Hussain, who made a 93-ball 11, comprising as many boundaries.

Besides them, opener Muhammad Akhlaq (31) and the middle-order duo of Abdul Samad (25) and Mubasir Khan (21) made notable contributions to the Gold's total in the summit clash.