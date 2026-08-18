Pakistan Gold thump Pakistan Greens to win National Champions Cup

Pakistan Gold's Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the National Champions Cup final against Pakistan Greens at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 18, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

MULTAN: Centuries from Shamyl Hussain and Saad Khan, followed by skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi's seven-wicket haul, helped Pakistan Gold clinch the National Champions Cup 2026 as they stormed past Pakistan Greens by 101 runs here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Set to chase a daunting 341-run target, the Greens' batting unit skittled for a modest 239 in 37.3 overs despite emerging wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig's half-century.

The Greens got off to a spirited start to their pursuit as their opening pair of Omair Bin Yousuf and in-form Fakhar Zaman put together 53 runs at a brisk pace until the latter was cleaned up by Mubasir Khan in the eighth over.

Following Zaman's dismissal, Baig joined Yousuf in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to register an 80-run partnership for the second wicket before both perished in successive overs.

Baig remained the top-scorer for the Greens with a 51-ball 67, laced with nine fours and two sixes, while Yousuf contributed with 44 off 50 deliveries.

Later, Gold captain Shaheen triggered the Greens' batting collapse as he struck thrice in quick succession, dismissing Farhan Yousaf (two), Mohammad Suleman (10) and counterpart Shadab Khan (six), to bring the total down to 167/6.

Following Shaheen's outburst, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and lower-order batter Naseem Shah raised a gutsy 61-run partnership to keep the Greens in the hunt.

The partnership was eventually broken when Shaheen got Naseem caught behind, who walked back after scoring 31 off 27 deliveries with the help of two sixes and as many fours.

Shaheen ran through the Greens' batting tail in the final over with a hat-trick to clinch the coveted National Champions Cup 2026 title for his side as Ashraf remained stranded on 38 not out from 30 balls.

Skipper Shaheen spearheaded the Gold's bowling charge with sensational figures of 7/36 in his 8.3 overs, while Faisal Akram, Razaullah and Mubasir chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Gold captain Shaheen Shah Afridi's decision to bat first paid dividends as the side piled up 340 all out in their 50 overs, registering the highest total in the four-team tournament.

Openers Muhammad Akhlaq (31) and Hussain laid a solid foundation for a big total as they put together a brisk 78-run partnership, which culminated with the former's dismissal in the 14th over.

The Gold suffered another setback in quick succession as Greens captain Shadab Khan got Kamran Ghulam (10) caught behind and brought the total down to 95/2.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Saad joined Hussain in the middle, and the duo put the Gold in complete control by putting together a 137-run partnership for the third wicket, which saw the opener bring up his third List A century.

Experienced opener Faheem Ashraf eventually broke the threatening stand in the 34th over by dismissing Hussain, who walked back after scoring a brisk 111 off 93 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and four sixes.

Left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz inflicted another setback to the Gold's batting expedition in the next over as he sent back Haider Ali, who could manage two off five deliveries.

Abdul Samad then joined Saad in the middle for a handy 46-run partnership for the fifth wicket until falling victim to Shadab in the 43rd over. He chipped in with a run-a-ball 25, featuring two sixes and a four.

Saad then shared an important 41-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mubasir Khan, during which he brought up his second List A century by smashing Mohammad Hasnain for a boundary over the point.

Experienced pacer Naseem Shah broke the stand in the penultimate over by dismissing both batters. Mubasir contributed with a 17-ball 21, while Saad remained the top-scorer with 112 off 102 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

The Gold lost all three of their remaining wickets in the final, including two runouts, and were ultimately bowled out for 340 in the National Champions Cup 2026 final.

For the Greens, Naseem, Faheem and skipper Shadab bagged two wickets each, while Mumtaz and Hasnain made one scalp apiece.