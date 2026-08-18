Justin Greaves crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2026

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves celebrates after taking a wicket during the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 28, 2026. - AFP

DUBAI: West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2026 after producing a series of outstanding performances with both bat and ball.

Greaves played a key role in the West Indies’ ICC World Test Championship campaign during the month, helping his side draw against Sri Lanka before starring in a memorable victory over Pakistan.

“I have had a memorable month playing at home, and to have contributed with both bat and ball against Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been particularly special for me,” Greaves said after receiving the honour.

“Having impactful performances in Test cricket is always something I will cherish, especially when they come in front of our home fans.”

Greaves also expressed his desire to maintain his form and continue making valuable contributions to the West Indies.

“I am pleased to have played my part in some important performances for the team, and I hope I can continue to make meaningful contributions,” he added.

“I thank my team-mates and team staff for their support and look forward to building on this momentum in the coming months.”

Greaves first made his mark against Sri Lanka after the visitors posted a formidable 549/9 declared in the first innings.

With the West Indies struggling at 144/4, Greaves steadied the innings with a magnificent 180, featuring 14 fours and two sixes, to help the hosts close in on Sri Lanka’s total and bat out enough time to secure a draw.

The result saw the West Indies complete a 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka and collect valuable WTC points.

Before his second Test of the month, Greaves also featured in two ODIs against New Zealand, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 114.28 while opening the innings.

He then produced a match-winning bowling display against Pakistan in Tarouba, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Greaves bowled five consecutive wicket-maidens during a remarkable spell that reduced Pakistan from 244/4 to 267/9 and helped the West Indies secure a crucial first-innings lead.

He continued his impact in Pakistan’s second innings, claiming two wickets in his first two overs to take seven wickets across seven consecutive overs in the match.

The West Indies subsequently bowled Pakistan out for 120 to seal a 90-run victory.

Greaves was named Player of the Match in both Tests, underlining his importance to the West Indies during a memorable month.