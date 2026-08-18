Michy Batshuayi joins Saudi Pro League side Abha

An undated picture of former Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi (left). — X/ @abhafc_english

Former Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has joined newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Abha on a free transfer after leaving Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 32-year-old forward spent just over a year with Frankfurt after moving to the German club from Turkish champions Galatasaray in February 2025.

He made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals during his time at the club.

Abha confirmed Batshuayi’s arrival by sharing pictures from his signing ceremony on X and welcoming the experienced striker with the message: "One chance is all he needs ... Michy Batshuayi is Abhawi."

One chance is all he needs ⚽️🥅

Michy Batshuayi is an Abha player ♥️💙



A warm welcome 🤩#AbhaClub pic.twitter.com/QMQA2K0E7A — AbhaFc_EN 🇸🇦 (@Abhafc_english) August 17, 2026

The move sees Batshuayi begin a new chapter in Saudi Arabia as Abha return to the top flight. The club suffered a 2-1 defeat by Al Hazem in their opening league fixture last week.

Batshuayi started his professional career at Standard Liege before earning a move to Olympique de Marseille.

His performances in France led to a transfer to Chelsea, where he won the Premier League title during his first season.

The striker subsequently has spent time on loan at Crystal Palace, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before continuing his career in Turkey with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

At international level, Batshuayi represented Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the Red Devils finished third, and was also part of their squad for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

It is pertinent to mention that he will now look to provide Abha with goals and experience as they aim to establish themselves in the Saudi Pro League.