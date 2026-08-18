Arthur Fery earns Davis Cup call-up as Jack Draper misses out

Arthur Fery (GBR) reacts after returning a shot against Alex de Minaur (AUS) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 17, 2026. — Reuters

Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery has been named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad for their World Group tie against Ecuador at London’s Copper Box Arena on 19th and 20th September.

British number one Cameron Norrie, doubles specialists Henry Patten and Lloyd Glasspool join 24-year-old Fery in the initial squad. A fifth player will be added closer to the tie.

Former world number four Jack Draper has been left out as he continues to manage a persistent arm injury that has disrupted his season and seen his ranking fall as low as 160th.

Fery is proud to return to the Davis Cup and embraces the added pressure of competing at home with a place in the final eight at stake.

"I am really proud to be able to represent GB again," Fery said.

"It is going to be a bit of a different scenario this time, at home, in the World Group and trying to qualify for the final eight.

"There might be some extra pressure, but I'm ready for it."

Fery enjoyed a breakthrough Wimbledon campaign after entering the tournament as a wildcard ranked 114th in the world.

His run to the semi-finals saw him become the lowest-ranked player to reach the last four at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

His impressive performances lifted him to a career-high ranking of 36.

The Davis Cup tie will be Fery’s first appearance in England since his Wimbledon run.

Great Britain will be aiming to secure a place in the final eight, with the best-of-five tie featuring two singles matches on the opening day.