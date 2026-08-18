Jordan Cox reveals Virat Kohli’s advice ahead of Pakistan Test series

England's Jordan Cox pictured during a nets session at Headingley in Leeds ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, starting on August 19, 2026. - AFP

LEEDS: England wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox has revealed the valuable advice Virat Kohli gave him before his Test debut, encouraging him to embrace the occasion and enjoy the moment.

Cox, who was Kohli’s teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), met the India great in London before being named in England’s XI for the Test against New Zealand at The Oval in June.

Reflecting on their conversation, Cox said Kohli urged him to make the most of his long-awaited Test debut.

“I probably don't want to share all of them, but I just wanted to ask him a few questions,” Cox told BBC Sport. “He was saying: ‘Enjoy the moment. You only get one debut. Just enjoy it and have fun.

“‘Family and friends, everything they have worked hard for, every time they have come to a game to support you, show them why they have made all that sacrifice for you.’”

Cox’s debut did not go according to plan as he scored 27 and 25 while batting at No.7, with England suffering defeat in south London.

However, with Jacob Bethell ruled out with a knee injury, Cox has been handed a new role at No.3 for at least the first two Tests of England’s three-match ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan.

For Cox, the opportunity marks another significant step in a difficult journey towards Test cricket.

In 2024, just three days before he was due to make his Test debut against New Zealand, Cox suffered a fractured thumb in the nets, ruling him out of the entire series.

Ironically, Bethell replaced him in the squad and subsequently established himself in England’s Test side. Cox admitted there were times when he feared his chance to play Test cricket might never come again.

“I was three days away from playing my first Test and then got injured, which was just unlucky, a freak incident,” Cox recalled.

“There were definitely thoughts of, ‘I’m never going to play again’.

“I had that Test cap right there, then I couldn’t get it. It felt like that was the end, as bad as that sounds.”

Cox also recalled discussing the setback with Kohli, who offered him a different perspective on dealing with disappointment.

“I remember talking to Virat about it. He said: ‘There are billions of people who don’t even know who I am. The sun will come up in the morning — I don’t really care.’

“Obviously, he cares when he goes out on to the field of play, because he’s crazy on the field. When he comes off the field, he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll meet.

“It’s about how I can be like that. How can I be really aggressive on the field, then when I come off everyone says, ‘He’s a great bloke’?”

Cox said Kohli’s advice would remain with him as he takes on greater responsibility against Pakistan.

“I’ll keep it forever, I think,” Cox added.

“He is someone that I’ve looked up to and I’ve managed to spend what felt like four months with him in India. He’s someone that I’ll text if I’m ever feeling down or need a bit of help. He’s always at the end of the phone.”

England squad

Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

Series schedule