Newcastle United sign Amar Dedic from Benfica for £30m

An undated picture of defender Amar Dedic. — Newcastle United Official

Newcastle United have completed the signing of defender Amar Dedic from Benfica for around £30m on a five-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who underwent his medical on Tyneside on Monday, joined the club on his 24th birthday.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Bosnian international full-back Amar Dedić from Portuguese giants SL Benfica.



The 24-year-old, signing on his birthday, will wear shirt number 37. Amar has penned a five-year deal to become the sixth senior addition of the summer at… pic.twitter.com/iKAIDmS0Wj — Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 18, 2026

Dedic will reunite with Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle, having previously worked under him at Red Bull Salzburg and helped the Austrian side win the league title in 2023.

Dedic says reuniting with Jaissle and playing in the Premier League for Newcastle made the move especially exciting.

"It's a special feeling and a really big honour for me to join Newcastle United," Dedic said.

"I'm really happy to be here and can't wait to start playing for the club and the amazing fans.

"Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well. He knows what I can bring on the pitch and I'm really happy to be playing for him again.

"Playing Premier League football at St James' Park is going to be really special. Every game feels like a big occasion, with an amazing atmosphere. I'm really excited to get started."

Newcastle had been looking to strengthen at right-back following Kieran Trippier's departure to Wolves on a free transfer after his contract expired.

It is pertinent to mention that Dedic could make his debut in Sunday's season opener against Liverpool, with Tino Livramento still recovering from a calf injury suffered while on international duty with England in June.