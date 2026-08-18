Leeds weather update ahead of England-Pakistan first Test

Play is delayed due to rain during The Hundred women’s match at Headingley in Leeds on August 4, 2026. - AFP

LEEDS: The stage is set for England to take on Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series at Headingley on Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers potentially interrupting play.

According to the daytime weather forecast, partly sunny conditions are expected, with a chance of showers and temperatures reaching a maximum of 20°C.

There is a 57% probability of precipitation, with around 2mm of rain expected over approximately 1.5 hours. Winds are forecast to blow from the west at 15km/h, with gusts reaching up to 41km/h.

The UV index is expected to remain moderate at 5, while there is an 11% chance of thunderstorms during the day.

Partly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 20°C. The RealFeel temperature is also forecast to be around 20°C, while shaded areas could feel slightly cooler at 18°C.

A brief shower remains possible, with a 55% chance of precipitation and light rainfall of around 0.7mm. Winds are expected from the west at 15km/h, with gusts of up to 39km/h.

Humidity is forecast at 55%, while cloud cover is expected to remain at 26%. Visibility could be around 9km, with the dew point standing at 10°C.

The Test marks Pakistan's first red-ball series in England since 2020, when the two sides contested a three-match series. England won the series 1-0, with the other two Tests ending in draws.

Pakistan last won a Test series in England in 1996, when Wasim Akram's side secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match series.

That triumph marked Pakistan's third consecutive Test series victory in England, following their 1987 series win under Imran Khan and their 1992 success under Javed Miandad.

Historically, England and Pakistan have faced each other in 92 Test matches. England have won 30, Pakistan 23, while 39 matches have ended in draws.

Squads:

England [for two Tests]: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Awais Zafar, Azan Awais, Ghazi Ghori, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.