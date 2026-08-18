Sri Lanka confirm Chandimal's concussion substitute after injury during India Test

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal walks back to the pavilion after suffering an injury during the fourth day of the first Test against India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 18, 2026. — AFP

GALLE: Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal has been replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara as a concussion substitute after sustaining a shoulder and neck injury while diving in the deep during the fourth morning of the first Test against India in Galle.

Chandimal was taken to hospital for a precautionary scan after the incident, with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later confirming that the results were clear and showed no signs of internal injury.

The concussion replacement was announced towards the end of the second session, handing Sooriyabandara his Test debut.

Chandimal sprinted from deep midwicket towards deep square leg before throwing himself horizontally in an attempt to intercept a shot from KL Rahul during the fourth over of India's second innings.

Although he saved two runs, Chandimal landed heavily on his shoulder and tumbled awkwardly, with his neck and shoulder contorting beneath him.

He immediately collapsed on the other side of the boundary and appeared to be in considerable discomfort as team-mates, the team physiotherapist and doctor attended to him. Chandimal was seen clutching his neck, head and shoulder at various stages.

He eventually got to his feet and gingerly made his way to the dressing room, with Sooriyabandara replacing him as a substitute fielder.

Sooriyabandara later produced a superb fielding effort, putting in a full-length dive while running back from square leg to take the catch of Ravindra Jadeja, who was dismissed for eight in the 43rd over.

The 23-year-old has played 68 first-class matches, averaging 54.36 with 14 centuries to his name. He was also part of Sri Lanka's squad for their tour of the West Indies and retained his place for the ongoing series against India.

Chandimal had scored just four runs in Sri Lanka's first innings as the hosts were bowled out for 284 in reply to India's 462, leaving the visitors with a 178-run first-innings lead.

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs.