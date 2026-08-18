Williams sisters fall in Cincinnati Open doubles thriller

Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States meet with Peyton Stearns of the United States and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, after their doubles match during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 17, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: Serena and Venus Williams were beaten in a thrilling first doubles match together in four years in the Cincinnati Open here at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Monday.

The American sisters lost 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns in front of a packed crowd.

It was their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open, Serena's final tournament before she ‘evolved away’ from tennis.

The 44-year-old returned to competitive action in June, initially in doubles, before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wildcard.

However, a knee injury suffered during her first-round defeat by Maya Joint ruled her out of a planned doubles return with Venus.

Venus said she and Serena are enjoying their long-awaited reunion on the doubles court and are gradually regaining their rhythm.

"We've waited a long time to get back on the doubles court. Eventually, we find our way to each other," Venus, 46, said.

"We give each other so much grace and encouragement.

"This is our first time playing together in forever, and I think we're really getting [into] our stride."

The sisters made a slow start against Kostyuk and Stearns but recovered to dominate the second set.

Matching Kits on Top 💙



Marta Kostyuk & Peyton Stearns take the first set against the Williams Sisters.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/svaRC6hXdj — wta (@WTA) August 18, 2026

They then fell 6-0 behind in the deciding tie-break before mounting an impressive comeback.

Serena hit two service winners to bring the score back on serve, but Kostyuk and Stearns held firm and secured victory when Venus double-faulted.

The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together.