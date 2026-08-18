Pakistan's qualification scenario for Second Pool Phase of FIH Hockey World Cup

Pakistan players sing the national anthem ahead of their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on August 17, 2026. — FIH

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan’s qualification scenario for the Second Pool Phase of the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 is now clear, with a draw or defeat against arch-rivals India in their final Pool D match set to end the Green Shirts’ campaign.

Pakistan’s hopes of progressing to the next stage received a boost after India suffered a 4-2 defeat to England in their second Pool D match, keeping the qualification race open ahead of the next round of fixtures.

The Green Shirts made a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a 4-1 defeat to England in their opening match. Pakistan, led by Abu Bakr, then played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Wales, earning a valuable point and keeping their hopes of progressing alive.

The final two Pool D matches will be crucial, with Pakistan set to face arch-rivals India while England take on Wales on August 19.

Pakistan must beat India in their final Pool D match to keep their hopes of reaching the Second Pool Phase alive. A victory over India, coupled with an England win or draw against Wales, would secure Pakistan’s qualification for the next stage.

However, if Pakistan defeat India and Wales beat England, qualification could be determined by the head-to-head record or goal difference, depending on the tournament regulations.

For the unversed, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Second Pool Phase, making a total of eight teams. The top two teams from Pools A and D will be placed in Pool E, while the top two teams from Pools B and C will form Pool F.

The bottom two teams from the four initial pools will be eliminated from the tournament.