'He was really down,' Mahmood recalls Babar's struggles after Pakistan snub in 2024

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood (left) and Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam. — PCB/AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood on Monday recalled Babar Azam's struggles after the batter was dropped from the national Test side in 2024, saying he was "really down" by the criticism he received from former players and social media pundits.

Babar was left out of Pakistan's Test squad for the final two matches of the home series against England in October 2024 after a lean run of form, which drew severe backlash on the star batter.

Mahmood, who was Pakistan's all-formats assistant coach at the time, revealed that he spent around five months with Babar during the period he was out of the team, with the pair playing golf together while waiting for the Green Shirts' next assignment.

"He was really down because of the way he's been treated in Pakistan by the ex-players or social media pundits," Mahmood said.

"The way they're treating him. Because we have only one guy who is a superstar and we are pulling him down all the time," he added.

Mahmood, who eventually drew curtains on his coaching stint with the Green Shirts in December last year, acknowledged that Babar still has areas of his game to improve but stressed that criticism should not overshadow his status as one of Pakistan's leading players.

"Yes, he has to improve. He has certain things to improve. Everyone does that," he said.

The former all-rounder also asserted that Babar has matured and gained confidence through his leadership responsibilities, saying the Pakistan captain needs to lead from the front.

"And I think now he's matured. When he's captain, he thinks, you know, like he's got more power. He's got more confidence," Mahmood said.

"He has to lead from the front. So when he's captain, you know, like you can see those type of things coming up from him," he added.

Mahmood then went on to suggest that Babar's confidence can be affected when he is not captain, claiming the batter sometimes retreats into his shell.

"If he's not captain, nobody gives him respect, which he deserves. And sometimes he goes into his shell," he said.