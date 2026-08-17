'No way': Shoaib Akhtar on Jasprit Bumrah's comparison with Wasim Akram

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram (left), Shoaib Akhtar (centre) and India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah. — Reuters/AFP/ICC

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has firmly dismissed the comparison between the country's bowling great Wasim Akram and India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and instead questioned the emergence of the social media debate.

Akhtar, who represented 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is during his glittering international career, was asked to share his verdict on the comparison between Akram and Bumrah during his appearance at Geo News programme Hasna Mana Hai, hosted by Tabish Hashmi.

In response, Akhtar was quick to turn down the comparison with either Akram or Waqar Younis, adding that he saw the two legends bowling live during their respective primes.

"No way, it's not even a question," said Akhtar on the comparison between Bumrah and Akram. "Who brought this question?"

Akhtar then went on to highlight three more Pakistani pacers, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Amir, all of whom inspired the speedster with their skills.

"Oh brother, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. I saw them up close. You have no idea what I've seen. I saw Asif, Sami and Amir. Man, there's no way," Akhtar stressed.

The former Pakistan pacer, however, hailed Bumrah as "one of the rarest talents" but insisted there was no way he could be compared with the likes of Akram and Younis.

Earlier in the interview, Akhtar heaped praise on Bumrah, whom he labelled as an honest fast bowler, citing his selfless commitment towards the team.

"He's a very honest fast bowler as he breaks his back and his body. [He should] take care of himself," said Akhtar while praising India's workload management for Bumrah.