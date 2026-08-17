Shadab eyes to 'keep things simple' in National Champions Cup final against Gold

Pakistan Greens captain Shadab Khan speaks during an interview with the PCB Digital in Multan on August 17, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

MULTAN: Pakistan Greens captain Shadab Khan revealed keeping things simple as his mantra for the National Champions Cup 2026 final against Pakistan Gold, scheduled to be played here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Shadab, who led the Greens into the final on the back of an unbeaten run in the league stage of the four-team tournament, hailed his teammates' attitude on the field, adding that their squad had enough resources who were wary of the conditions here.

He further praised his teammates for building on the work done in the preceding white-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before expressing his determination to keep things simple in the summit clash against the Gold, which earned a miraculous entry into the final.

"Our attitude in the field has been really good and I feel our team had enough players who knew the local conditions well and also built on the work done in the recent NCA white-ball camp. Whole team has put in a great effort and for me they all stand out," said Shadab on the eve of the National Champions Cup final.

"We will try to keep things simple in tomorrow's final while also knowing that a team like Gold that got into the final through a small opportunity can be dangerous," he added.

The experienced all-rounder further asserted that his bowling was improving gradually before reiterating his commitment to stand up for the team when required while batting.

"I feel my bowling is also improving gradually and with the bat I try to stand up whenever the team needs me," Shadab concluded.

Pakistan Greens Playing XI: Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Farhan Yousuf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig (wk) and Sameer Minhas.

Reserves: Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Suleman.