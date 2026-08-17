Sahir Ali Bagga to perform at National Champions Cup closing ceremony

An undated picture of national singer Sahir Ali Bagga performing during a concert. — Instagram/@thesahiralibagga_official

MULTAN: Renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga will perform at the National Champions Cup 2026 closing ceremony, following the final between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Gold, here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, which also encouraged cricket fans from Multan and nearby areas to turn up in large numbers to enjoy the enthralling final between Shadab Khan's Greens and Shaheen Shah Afridi's Gold, besides the glittering musical concert.

"Renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga is set to perform at the Multan Cricket Stadium following the conclusion of the [National Champions Cup] on Tuesday night," the PCB said in a statement.

"The entry will be free to the stadium and fans in Multan and nearby areas are encouraged to turn up at the Multan Cricket Stadium to not only enjoy thrilling cricket action but also a musical concert at the end of the match."

Notably, the two teams took a contrasting route to the summit clash as the Greens won each of their three league-stage matches comfortably to progress, while Shaheen's Gold made the best use of a slim opportunity to qualify with a thumping and net run rate-boosting win over Pakistan Whites on Sunday.

In the previous meeting between Gold and Greens, the latter romped to a resounding 128-run victory, courtesy of in-form opener Fakhar Zaman's century and Mohammad Hasnain's three wickets.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Greens: Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Farhan Yousuf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig (wk) and Sameer Minhas.

Reserves: Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Suleman.

Pakistan Gold: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abdul Subhan, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Muhammad Imran, Saad Khan and Shamyl Hussain.

Reserves: Razaullah, Muhammad Imran Jnr and Khawaja Muhammad Nafay.