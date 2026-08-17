Suthar powers India to massive lead over Sri Lanka despite Dinusha's ton

India's Manav Suthar (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on August 16, 2026. — BCCI

GALLE: Manav Suthar's four-wicket haul, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's three scalps, helped India bowl out Sri Lanka for a modest 284 despite Sonal Dinusha's century and secure a handy 178-run lead at the conclusion of the third day of their first Test here at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The pulsating third day of the aforementioned fixture got underway with the touring side resuming their first innings from 460/9 through Kuldeep Yadav (13) and Prasidh Krishna (two), who, however, could add two more to their overnight total, resulting in India being bowled out for 462 in 116.4 overs.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka as he took four wickets for 109 runs in his 39 overs, followed by Keshara Nuwantha with three, while Asitha Fernando made two scalps.

In response to India's mammoth total, the home side got off to a disappointing start to their innings and were subsequently reduced to 90/5 in 26.1 overs despite Lahiru Udara's cautious 27-run knock.

Following the slump, experienced wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella joined Dinusha in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to force an astounding recovery.

Dickwella and Dinusha batted for more than 40 overs and put together 146 runs during their monumental sixth-wicket partnership, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Krishna eventually drew the much-needed breakthrough for India in the final session of the day when he got Dickwella caught behind. The wicketkeeper batter remained a notable run-getter for Sri Lanka, making an anchoring 80 off 115 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

Dinusha, on the other hand, was then involved in brief partnerships with Keshara Nuwantha (two), Jayasuriya (10) and Kumara, until eventually falling victim to Jadeja briefly after registering his maiden Test century.

The batting all-rounder remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 100 off 168 deliveries, smashing four fours and two sixes.

Suthar struck in the next over, dismissing Kumara (10), to finish with magnificent figures of 4/76 in 21.4 overs as the visitors concluded the third day with a substantial advantage in their favour.

The left-arm spinner was supported by experienced all-rounder Jadeja, who bagged three wickets for 57 runs in his 21 overs, while Mohammed Siraj, Krishna and Yadav chipped in with one scalp apiece.