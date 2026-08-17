Makhachev reveals what Khabib told him before final round of UFC 330 fight vs Garry

An undated photo of Islam Makhachev (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Instagram/islam_makhachev

Islam Makhachev has revealed what his mentor, longtime friend and UFC legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, told him before the final round of the title fight against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

Makhachev further cemented his legacy in the UFC with a victory over Ian Garry on Saturday night; this was his 17th straight win, the longest win streak in the company's history.

Makhachev has broke 16 straight wins record of fellow UFC legend and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The Brazilian's streak was ended by Chris Weidman during the main event of UFC 162 with a second-round knockout win.

Islam Makhachev secured a unanimous decision victory with scores of 49–46, 49–46, 48–47 to retain his UFC welterweight title.

The 28-year-old Garry posed a serious challenge to the champion throughout the five-round contest, but Makhachev’s relentless grappling ultimately proved decisive.

When asked what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him in his corner, Makhachev said: "I feel I won three rounds before the last round, you know, but Khabib in our corner said 'you have to win the last round.'"

Makhachev also explained his game plan in the post-match interview.

"In the last round, I felt I could take him down and do something more because the third and fourth round weren't very tough, and I had the power to go and show a good performance at the end of the fight," Makhachev said.

Islam moved to the welterweight division after defending his lightweight title four times in the UFC. He dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to win the 170-pound crown last year.