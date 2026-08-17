Pakistan-Wales FIH Hockey World Cup match ends in draw

Pakistan's Rana Ashraf Waheed (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring goal during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales here at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on August 17, 2026. — FIH

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan’s second Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on Monday.

The opening quarter saw an aggressive start from both sides, with Wales adopting an attacking approach from the outset and using their dribbling skills in search of an early goal. However, Pakistan’s defence stood firm to thwart Wales’ early attacks.

Pakistan opened the scoring in the third minute when Abdul Rehman produced impressive skills to find the breakthrough and give his side an early lead.

Wales responded aggressively after breaking through Pakistan’s defence but failed to create a clear scoring opportunity, as the calm and composed Green Shirts quickly regained control and shifted the momentum in their favour.

The second quarter saw Wales maintain their attacking intent in search of an equaliser, but Pakistan’s defence remained resolute and denied their opponents any clear opportunities.

Pakistan were awarded a penalty corner but failed to capitalise, with Wales goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill making a crucial save. The Green Shirts then suffered a setback when Sufyan Khan received a yellow card and was handed a five-minute suspension for tackling a Wales player.

Pakistan earned another penalty corner but were unable to extend their lead. Wales responded with a counter-attack in search of an equaliser, but Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza defended comfortably.

Wales were awarded another penalty corner and this time made it count, with Gareth Furlong scoring the equaliser in the 25th minute to make it 1-1.

Pakistan came under further pressure as Wales scored again within a minute. Rhys Bradshaw found the back of the net to put Wales ahead, giving them a 2-1 lead as the first 30 minutes came to an end.

The third quarter saw tempers flare as players from both teams became involved in a heated argument. Wales captain Benjamin received a green card, while Pakistan stand-in captain Ammad Butt was instructed to speak with his team.

Pakistan looked to bounce back from their early struggles and search for an equaliser, but Wales’ defence stood firm and prevented the Green Shirts from creating a clear scoring opportunity.

Pakistan were awarded yet another penalty corner, giving them a chance to level the score, but they once again failed to capitalise as Wales goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill made another crucial save.

The third quarter ended goalless, leaving Wales with a 2-1 lead heading into the final quarter.

Wales remained calm and composed despite Pakistan’s attacking pressure in the final quarter. The Green Shirts were awarded a penalty corner but were unable to capitalise, as Wales’ defence held firm to deny them.

However, Pakistan responded strongly as Sufyan Khan scored the equaliser in the 48th minute, keeping his side alive in the match with a well-executed finish through the Wales defence.

The Men in Green regained the lead in the 51st minute when Rana Waheed Ashraf found the back of the net to make it 3-2.

Wales levelled the score after being awarded a penalty stroke, with Gareth Furlong converting in the 53rd minute to make it 3-3 and keep the contest alive for both sides.

Wales were later awarded a penalty corner with five minutes remaining but failed to convert the opportunity.

Both sides showed aggression in the final stages, but neither could find a winning goal as the match ended in a 3-3 draw. The result leaves Pakistan’s hopes of progressing to the next round hanging by a thread.

For the unversed, the Green Shirts had earlier suffered a 4-1 defeat to England in their campaign opener and are all set to face arch-rivals India in their final pool match at the same venue on Wednesday.