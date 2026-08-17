Manchester City accelerate talks for Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi

An undated photo of Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. — Reuters

Manchester City are set to close the Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi deal with Lille after agreeing to sell Rodri to Barcelona.

According to the BBC, Lille value the 18-year-old at 100 million euros (£85.6m).

Bouaddi was impressive in this summer’s FIFA World Cup. He started five of six matches in Morocco’s run to the quarter-finals, after a starring role in Lille’s Champions League victory against Real Madrid in 2024 announced him on the big stage.

He plays deep in front of defence and controls the game with his passing. The Moroccan would complement summer signing Elliot Anderson, who is comfortable playing in a box-to-box midfielder role as well as the number six role he plays for England.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has made 88 appearances for Lille since making his debut in October 2023, three days after his 16th birthday, and helped the Ligue 1 side to finish third in the French top flight.

City’s midfielder and Spain captain Rodri is set to complete his transfer to Barcelona in the coming days.

🚨🔵 Manchester City are now set to close Ayyoub Bouaddi deal with Lille after selling Rodri to Barcelona. 🔜



The agreement on personal terms was reached days ago and the decision has been made: Bouaddi joins NOW, not in 2027. 🇲🇦



🎥➕ https://t.co/LCF5NZSz5m pic.twitter.com/T8LSmBOQL6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026

According to British media reports, Barca have reached an agreement in principle to sign City’s World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Rodri.

City have accepted a £65.4 million ($88.47 million) offer from Barcelona after rejecting two previous bids for Rodri.

Sky Sports reported that the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions and will travel to the Nou Camp next week to complete the transfer.

Rodri won 12 major titles with City, including four Premier League titles, three League Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League after 298 appearances in seven seasons at The Etihad.