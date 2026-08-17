McDonald urges patience with Australia veterans after Bangladesh stun hosts

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon pictured during day three of the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on December 19, 2025, in Adelaide, Australia. — AFP

MACKAY: Australia’s second-most successful Test bowler Nathan Lyon endured a difficult outing in the defeat to Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series, while senior batter Marnus Labuschagne also came under scrutiny.

Lyon, who has taken 568 Test wickets at an average of 30.32, returned figures of 1-125 as Bangladesh secured a memorable victory in Darwin.

His counterpart, off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, played a decisive role in Bangladesh’s success, claiming 5-66 in the third innings.

Lyon conceded 102 runs in the first innings and struggled to perform one of his key roles for Australia at home — controlling the scoring rate and building pressure on the opposition.

However, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald defended the veteran spinner, saying Bangladesh’s batters handled him exceptionally well, while conditions largely favoured batting.

“I think they played him exceptionally well. As a whole, their batting unit, even against our quicks, they played the ball late. They were very patient and disciplined, and then they pounced when there was a scoring option, when we gave too much width,” McDonald said.

“I think control from that end, given how blustery it was. There wasn’t a lot in the surface at that point of time for Nathan. So it’s very hard to judge one-off sample sizes to the function of that attack.

“I think they played very well, and that’s credit to them.”

Lyon was not the only Australia regular to struggle in Darwin, with Labuschagne also facing increased scrutiny following another modest contribution.

The batter was dismissed for one in the first innings before scoring 31 in the second, failing to convert a promising start into a substantial innings.

McDonald acknowledged Labuschagne had looked comfortable before his dismissal but admitted that another low score added to his recent struggles.

“I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you’d sit there and say he was looking good,” McDonald said.

“He was moving well, he was clipping off his pads, he was getting back through the ball down the ground. So it’s easy for me to sit here and try to defend that, but ultimately it’s 31. It’s not a big score.

“He’s lacked runs. He feels that. We feel that. We’re working incredibly hard as a coaching group.”

The struggles of Lyon and Labuschagne have also intensified discussions about the make-up of Australia’s Test side.

Australia have plenty of experience in their ranks, but with the squad’s average age close to 34, questions have been raised about the need to introduce younger players.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting recently called for regeneration of the side, saying on Channel 7: “I was on the record at the end of last summer thinking that this was the ideal time to start to regenerate this team.”

McDonald, however, urged caution and warned against making sweeping changes based on one defeat.

“It’s always going to be a conversation, the age profile of the team,” McDonald said. “A loss doesn’t help that. But these players have got a fair bit of cricket left in them. And it’s, I suppose, how we navigate through it.”

The Australia coach acknowledged that calls for change were inevitable following a defeat but stressed that the team needed to focus on recovery and preparation for the next Test.

“There’s always going to be a call for change at the back of a loss. There’s always going to be an emotion around that from the outside, and even internally,” he said.

“Our guys are sitting in the dressing room, and they’re feeling it. You feel a Test loss. It means a lot to them to play for Australia, so let’s not lose that in all this as well.

“It’s how you move forward and ultimately our next decision will be our most important, as to what we do. How we get them prepped, how much recovery time they need to get prepped for the next game.”

The second Test between Australia and Bangladesh will begin on 22 August in Mackay, with Australia looking to respond strongly after their disappointing opening defeat.