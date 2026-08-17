Pakistan's 4Thrives Esports finish sixth at PUBG Mobile World Cup 2026

An undated picture of Pakistan's PUBG MOBILE esports team 4Thrives. – Instagram/4Thrives

PARIS: Pakistan’s 4Thrives Esports continued their impressive rise in PUBG Mobile esports by finishing sixth at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2026, held as part of the Esports World Cup in France.

The PMWC Grand Finals were played from August 14 to 16 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, with 16 teams competing across multiple matches for the world title and a share of the $3.025 million prize pool.

The tournament was played under a points-based format, meaning there was no conventional two-team final.

S2G Esports of Turkiye won the championship with 154 points, while South Korea’s Nongshim RedForce finished second with 149 and Aurora Gaming took third with 146.

4Thrives finished sixth after another strong international campaign, adding to their growing reputation as one of Pakistan’s leading PUBG Mobile organisations.

Founded in December 2024, 4Thrives quickly established themselves as a force in Pakistan’s competitive PUBG Mobile scene.

The team won the PUBG Mobile Iftar Showdown 2025 before claiming the PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan Spring 2025 title. Their breakthrough internationally came at the PMSL Central & South Asia Spring 2025, where they finished third and secured qualification for the 2025 PUBG Mobile World Cup.

4Thrives finished seventh at the 2025 PMWC, earning $157,000 and gaining valuable experience against the world's leading teams. The Pakistani organisation enjoyed an even more successful 2026 campaign.

After winning the PUBG Mobile 141 Ultimate Grind in March, 4Thrives captured the PMGO Season 1 South Asia Finals in May. Their regional triumph earned them a place in the global PMGO event.

They then produced the biggest achievement in their history by winning the PMGO Season 1 Main Event in Jakarta, Indonesia, in June.

4Thrives topped the 12-match Grand Finals with 122 points, including three Chicken Dinners and 77 eliminations, finishing ahead of Türkiye’s ULF Esports and Brazil’s FURIA.

The victory earned the Pakistani team $62,500 and secured their place at the PMWC 2026.

At the World Cup in Paris, 4Thrives once again held their own against the world's best teams and finished sixth overall.

Their latest result means the Pakistani organisation has now recorded back-to-back top-seven finishes at the PUBG Mobile World Cup, following their seventh-place finish in 2025.

The journey from a newly formed organisation in late 2024 to consecutive World Cup appearances and a global PMGO championship in 2026 highlights the rapid development of 4Thrives.

For Pakistan’s esports scene, their sixth-place finish in Paris represents another significant international achievement and further establishes 4Thrives as one of the country’s leading PUBG Mobile teams.