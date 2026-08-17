Manchester City accept Barcelona bid for Spain midfielder Rodri: reports

An undated photo of Manchester City midfielder Rodri. — Reuters

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City’s World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Rodri, British media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, City have accepted a £65.4 million ($88.47 million) offer from Barcelona after rejecting two previous bids for Rodri.

Sky Sports reported that the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions and will travel to Nou Camp next week to complete the transfer.

Rodri won 12 major titles with City, including four Premier League titles, three League Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League after 298 appearances in seven seasons at The Etihad.

Rodri, who made a move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City for a then-club record £62.8 million in 2019, had one year left on his contract and the Premier League club had wanted him to sign an extension.

Barcelona have been facing difficulties defensively and their usual captain Frenkie de Jong has been out of the Blaugrana´s midfield for months due to a serious knee injury.

Rodri led Spain to their second World Cup crown at this year´s competition in North America and won the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament.

Having already suffered a series of knee injuries in recent times, Rodri underwent a minor back operation in late July, raising doubts about his fitness for the start of the new campaign.

The 30-year-old also missed City's 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, after returning to the club's training ground on Friday.