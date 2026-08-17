Hassan Eisakhil among uncapped players in Afghanistan's Asian Games squad

Afghanistan's Hassan Eisakhil (left) and Allah Mohammad celebrate during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 match against New Zealand at Buffalo Park on January 23, 2024, in East London, South Africa. — ICC

KABUL: Afghanistan have named a largely youthful 15-member squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Darwish Rasooli appointed captain.

The squad, selected by the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s National Selection Committee, includes experienced campaigners Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat alongside several emerging players.

A majority of the squad members impressed during the recently concluded 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL).

Regular captain Rashid Khan, along with key players including Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai, have not been included.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3, while Afghanistan will host India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi in the week preceding the tournament.

Top-order batter Mohammad Akram earned his place after an impressive SCL campaign, scoring 339 runs in eight innings, including a century and two fifties.

All-rounder Ismat Alam was also rewarded for his performances in the tournament. He scored 294 runs and claimed nine wickets, earning the SCL’s Best Player award.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal and Imran Mir are among the other young players selected for the Asian Games, while Najibullah and Janat provide valuable international experience.

Afghanistan Asian Games squad: Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.