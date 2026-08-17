Amir's spell goes in vain as Super Giants clinch maiden The Hundred title

Manchester Super Giants captain Jos Buttler (centre) celebrates with teammates after lifting the trophy following their victory over Trent Rockets in the final of The Hundred Men's Competition 2026 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 16, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: Mohammad Amir's fighting spell went in vain as Manchester Super Giants defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets in the final to clinch their maiden The Hundred title at Lord's on Sunday.

Batting first, the Rockets posted 158-8 from their 100 deliveries, with Aneurin Donald and Lewis Gregory making valuable contributions before being restricted by an impressive spell from Noor Ahmad.

Donald top-scored for the Rockets with 38 off 19 deliveries, smashing five boundaries and two sixes, while Gregory struck 32 off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Ben Duckett contributed 31 off 24 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and a six, while Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten on 20 off 16 balls, with one four and a six.

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the Super Giants' bowlers, finishing with 3-33 from his 20 deliveries. Sonny Baker claimed two wickets, while Liam Dawson and Josh Tongue took one each.

In reply, the Super Giants chased down the 159-run target with two deliveries to spare, losing five wickets in the process, with opener Tim Seifert producing a match-winning innings despite Amir's late fightback giving the Rockets hope of a comeback.

Seifert top-scored with a blistering 72 off 38 deliveries, smashing four boundaries and seven sixes. Leus du Plooy added 27 off 18 balls, including four boundaries.

Captain Jos Buttler chipped in with 23 off 14 deliveries, hitting three sixes, while Paul Walter scored 22 off 14 balls, with two boundaries and a six.

Amir was the Rockets' standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets — Seifert, Heinrich Klaasen and Michael Bracewell — while conceding 29 runs from his 20 deliveries.

Calvin Harrison also claimed two wickets, but the Super Giants held their nerve to complete a memorable victory and lift their first Hundred trophy.