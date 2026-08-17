Saud Shakeel backs Pakistan spinners to thrive in England Test conditions

Pakistan's Sajid Khan (right) and Saud Shakeel walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day of the third Test match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 25, 2024. — AFP

LEEDS: Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel believes the conditions in England could work in his side’s favour when the first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 contest against England begins at Headingley on Wednesday.

Pakistan head into the opening Test full of confidence after securing an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Port of Spain earlier this month.

They continued their winning momentum with a seven-wicket triumph over a Professional County Club Select XI at Beckenham in their final warm-up match.

Shakeel was the standout performer in the victory, scoring an unbeaten century, while left-arm spinner Ali Usman claimed a five-wicket haul to maintain the impressive form he showed against the West Indies.

Although Shakeel is uncertain about the exact nature of the conditions at Headingley, the left-hander believes England’s hot summer could result in dry pitches that bring Pakistan’s spinners into play as the Test progresses.

“I think with the way the summer has been here in England, the pitches might become quite dry and bring spin into it,” Shakeel said.

“In the recent New Zealand series here, in the last Test, the ball was spinning plenty.”

The Leeds Test will be Shakeel’s first in England, although the 30-year-old is familiar with Headingley after representing Yorkshire in three County Championship matches during a stint with the club in 2023.

England, meanwhile, will begin a new era with a revamped team. Veteran batter Joe Root is set to captain the side following Ben Stokes’ recent retirement, while Brendon McCullum has also departed from his coaching role.

It remains to be seen whether England will continue with the aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach that characterised their cricket under McCullum. Shakeel, however, believes Pakistan must remain focused on adapting to the conditions rather than worrying about England’s style.

“Every Test is challenging. Test cricket brings a new challenge every day. This is no different, and we’re trying to make sure we give the best account of ourselves here,” he said.

“We’re not thinking of the series in terms of Bazball. You should play according to the conditions and requirements. On this ground, the outfield is very fast and that might suit attacking shot play.

“But we’re not going to change our playing style just because of how the opposition are playing. We aim to play the way we think is the best way to play.”

Pakistan squad for England Test series

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Abdullah Shafique, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel* (subject to fitness), Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.