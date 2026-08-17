Cristiano Ronaldo fuels retirement speculation with emotional revelation

Al-Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is seen in the VIP box during the Saudi Pro League football match against Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on August 15, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation over his retirement plans after revealing that the upcoming season could be the final chapter of his illustrious playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated footballers in history, having won major honours with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting CP in 2002.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to add a World Cup title to his remarkable list of achievements after Portugal fell short at this year’s tournament, leaving football’s biggest international prize missing from his trophy cabinet.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo told lifestyle magazine Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

Ronaldo has scored 976 goals for club and country during a career spanning more than two decades and is now closing in on the landmark of 1,000 goals.

Reflecting on life after football, the veteran forward admitted he would have plenty of interests to keep him occupied once he hangs up his boots.

“I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one,” he said.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned — what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Ronaldo is set to continue playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season as he pursues the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

His comments have nevertheless raised the possibility that the forthcoming campaign could mark the end of one of the most extraordinary careers in football history.