Gold beat Whites to set up National Champions Cup final against Pakistan Greens

Pakistan Gold captain Shaheen Afridi (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during their National Champions Cup 2026 match against Pakistan Whites at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 16, 2026. - PCB

MULTAN: Pakistan Gold beat Pakistan Whites by five wickets to register their first win and qualify for the final of the National Champions Cup 2026 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Gold needed to chase down 173 in 32.1 overs to qualify for the final despite losing their first two games, and they achieved the target after losing five wickets in the 28th over, improving their net run-rate in the process.

Haider Ali played a match-winning knock of 68 off 46 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries and three sixes, while Saad Khan contributed 33 off 55 deliveries, comprising three boundaries. Kamran Ghulam added 30 runs after hitting four boundaries.

Openers Shamyl Hussain scored 15 off 10 deliveries, with the help of two fours and one six, while Muhammad Akhlaq also scored 15 off 18 deliveries. Mubasir Khan hit the winning boundary and remained unbeaten on 10.

Batting first, Pakistan Whites were bowled out for 172 in 41.4 overs, with Pakistan Gold captain Shaheen Afridi leading an impressive bowling effort by claiming three wickets.

Hasan Nawaz top-scored for his side with 55 off 74 deliveries, including three boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Saim Ayub contributed a brisk 30 off 39 balls, featuring four boundaries.

Saad Masood added 20 off 21 deliveries with two boundaries, while Mohammad Wasim scored 18 off 29 balls, also hitting two boundaries.

Pakistan Whites suffered several setbacks, with opener Shahzaib Khan dismissed for two off 13 deliveries. Haseebullah Khan and wicketkeeper Usman Khan scored three runs each, while Khushdil Shah was run out for 12.

Saqib Khan made 11 off seven deliveries, Ali Raza scored two, and Shahnawaz Dahani remained unbeaten on four.

Shaheen Afridi spearheaded the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 from his eight overs. Mubasir Khan and Faisal Akram claimed two wickets apiece, while Razaullah and Mohammad Imran chipped in with one wicket each.

For the unversed, the grand final of the National Champions Cup 2026 will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, with Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan set to face off for the title.