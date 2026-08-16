Akram lauds Hasan Mahmud's brilliance in Bangladesh's historic triumph over Australia

The collage features former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram (left) and Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud. - AFP

DARWIN: Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Bangladesh following their historic away Test victory over Australia, lauding the Tigers’ progress in the longest format and singling out pacer Hasan Mahmud for his outstanding performance.

Akram took to social media platform 'X' to applaud Bangladesh for their remarkable triumph over a formidable Australian side, saying the victory reflected the team’s growing stature and increased focus on Test cricket.

“What an epic win by Bangladesh against mighty Australia. This win shows how much Bangladesh has improved in Test cricket and where their priorities lie,” Akram wrote.

The Pakistan great also highlighted the contributions of opener Tanzid Hasan and Hasan Mahmud, who played pivotal roles in Bangladesh’s memorable nine-wicket victory.

Tanzid produced a commanding century in the first innings, while Hasan impressed with disciplined and accurate bowling, consistently hitting the right areas to trouble Australia’s batters.

Akram was particularly impressed by Hasan’s ability to bowl a probing Test-match length without relying on excessive variations.

“Everybody chipped in with opener Tanzid hitting a brilliant century. I am very impressed with Hasan Mahmud who bowled beautiful length, nothing special but proper Test length and bowling,” he stated.

After opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 198 in 53 overs as Bangladesh’s pace attack dismantled the hosts’ batting line-up.

Steven Smith top-scored with 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six, while Jake Weatherald and Travis Head contributed 23 and 22 respectively.

Hasan Mahmud led the bowling attack with an impressive 6-55 from 17 overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh responded emphatically, posting 426 in 138 overs to secure a commanding 228-run first-innings lead.

Tanzid Hasan was the standout batter, scoring a superb 101 off 197 balls, with his century featuring eight fours and a six.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with 6-89, while Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets and Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took one apiece.

Australia were then dismissed for 284 in 95.1 overs in their second innings, with Cameron Green providing resistance with a fighting 104 off 201 balls. Smith scored 44, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed 31.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz spearheaded Bangladesh’s spin attack with 5-66 from 33.1 overs, while Hasan Mahmud added three wickets to finish with a remarkable nine-wicket match haul.

Set a modest target of 57, Bangladesh completed the chase in just 14.2 overs, losing only one wicket.

Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30, while Shadman Islam scored 25 as Bangladesh sealed a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia.

Hasan’s match figures of 9/111 underlined his immense impact on the contest, with his six-wicket haul in the first innings playing a crucial role in Bangladesh gaining control of the match.

The 26-year-old pacer’s disciplined spell exposed Australia’s batting weaknesses and helped Bangladesh secure one of the most significant Test victories in their history.