Padikkal's 167, Jurel's fifty revive India after Sri Lanka's spirited fightback

Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal (left) celebrates after scoring 150 runs during day two of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on August 16, 2026, in Galle, Sri Lanka. - AFP

GALLE: India added 172 runs to their overnight total on a rain-affected day to reach 460-9 at stumps in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

Only 35 overs were possible after rain and a wet outfield delayed the start by nearly five hours, with 55 overs lost during the day. India, who resumed on 288 for two, made steady progress before Sri Lanka fought back with regular wickets.

Devdutt Padikkal continued his impressive innings after bringing up his century on the previous day, while Dhruv Jurel struck a valuable half-century. However, debutant Keshara Nuwantha claimed three wickets to keep Sri Lanka in the contest.

Rishabh Pant opened the day's scoring with a pull through the midwicket region, but his stay was short-lived. After the second new ball was taken, Pant attempted to attack Nuwantha by stepping out of his crease but mistimed his shot to mid-off.

KL Rahul, who had retired hurt with cramps on Saturday, returned to the crease but added only five runs before becoming Nuwantha's next victim. He flicked a turning delivery straight to short leg, leaving India under renewed pressure.

Sri Lanka maintained their disciplined bowling after taking the new ball and were rewarded with further breakthroughs. Padikkal, who had looked assured on a surface that remained largely predictable, fell for a superb 167 when Prabath Jayasuriya returned to the attack.

The left-hander advanced down the track but missed Jayasuriya's quicker delivery and was neatly stumped.

India's troubles deepened when Ravindra Jadeja was trapped leg-before by Nuwantha after playing down the wrong line, reducing the visitors to 377 for six.

Sri Lanka had another opportunity soon afterwards when Jurel, who was looking composed, was dropped at slip by Dhananjaya de Silva on 29.

Jurel and Manav Suthar then frustrated the hosts during the latter part of the day, taking advantage of Lahiru Kumara's erratic bowling. The pair struck three boundaries in one over to take India beyond 400 and added a valuable 55-run partnership despite the turn available on the surface.

Dhananjaya made amends for his earlier lapse by producing a stunning catch at slip to dismiss Jurel shortly after the batter completed his half-century.

India's lower order offered limited resistance, although Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav added a few useful runs to stretch the total towards 460.

With India nine down and only three days of scheduled play remaining, the visitors will be eager to wrap up the innings quickly. More rain is forecast, meaning India could face a race against time if they are to force a result in Galle.