Coventry City agree deal for striker Taiwo Awoniyi

An undated picture of Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi. — Reuters

Coventry City have agreed a deal worth around £17m to sign Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues are expected to complete the transfer before their top-flight opener against Arsenal on Friday, adding further firepower to manager Frank Lampard's squad.

Awoniyi joined Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 for £17.2m, becoming the club's then-record signing.

It is pertinent to mention that Nigeria international scored 23 goals in 103 appearances for Forest but has fallen down the pecking order behind Chris Wood and Igor Jesus.

The striker was also omitted from Forest's Europa League squad last season and made just three starts, scoring four goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Awoniyi endured a serious setback in May 2025 when he was placed in an induced coma after rupturing his intestine in a collision with a goalpost during Forest's match against Leicester.

Coventry are preparing for their first Premier League campaign in 25 years and have already strengthened in several areas.

They re-signed midfielder Gus Hamer from Sheffield United and brought goalkeeper Carl Rushworth back following his successful loan spell from Brighton.

Winger Loum Tchaouna has arrived from Burnley, while defender Aurele Amenda joined from Eintracht Frankfurt and Ghana international Caleb Yirenkyi signed from Nordsjaelland.

With striker Haji Wright currently injured, Awoniyi's arrival would provide Lampard with another attacking option alongside Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ellis Simms.