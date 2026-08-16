Hasan Mahmud joins Wasim Akram in elite list after historic Australia Test

The collage features Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud and Pakistan fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram. - AFP

DARWIN: Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has joined former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram in an elite group of visiting bowlers to achieve the best figures in their maiden Test appearance in Australia.

The visitors stunned Australia with a dominant nine-wicket victory at Marrara Stadium on Sunday, securing a historic Test win on Australian soil, inspired by outstanding performances from all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a crucial role with a half-century in the first innings before claiming five wickets in the second, while Hasan Mahmud spearheaded Bangladesh’s pace attack with a superb six-wicket haul in the opening innings.

The 26-year-old pacer finished with nine wickets in the match, making a significant contribution to Bangladesh’s historic victory. His impressive spell ripped through Australia’s batting line-up in the first innings.

Best figures by a visiting bowler in their first Test in Australia:

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) – 11/160 in 1990

Maurice Tate (England) – 11/128 in 1924

Hasan Mahmud (Bangladesh) – 9/111 in 2026

After opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 198 in 53 overs, with Bangladesh’s pace attack producing an outstanding performance.

Steven Smith top-scored with 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six, while Jake Weatherald made 23 and Travis Head scored 22. Hasan Mahmud led the attack with 6/55 from 17 overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh responded with 426 in 138 overs to establish a commanding 228-run first-innings lead. Tanzid Hasan starred with a century, scoring 101 off 197 balls, including eight fours and a six.

Josh Hazlewood was Australia’s standout bowler with 6/89, while Mitchell Starc took two wickets and Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed one each.

Australia were subsequently dismissed for 284 in 95.1 overs, with Cameron Green top-scoring with 104 off 201 balls. Smith contributed 44, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 31.

Mehidy Hasan claimed 5/66 in 33.1 overs, while Hasan Mahmud added three wickets to complete a nine-wicket match haul.

Chasing 57 for victory, Bangladesh reached the target in 14.2 overs, losing just one wicket. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30, while Shadman Islam scored 25 to seal a memorable nine-wicket triumph.