Claressa Shields reclaims middleweight titles with sixth-round stoppage

An undated picture of Claressa Shields. — Reuters

Claressa Shields made a triumphant return to middleweight on Sunday, stopping Australia’s Kaye Scott in the sixth round to reclaim the WBA and WBC titles.

The five-division world champion dropped three weight classes to face the 42-year-old Scott, having last competed at middleweight in 2023.

Shields dominated from the opening bell, using her superior hand speed and accuracy to secure the fourth stoppage of her career and extend her unbeaten record to 19-0.

The American, who also holds all four heavyweight world titles, revealed the extent of her preparation after cutting 38 pounds over 14 weeks.

Claressa Shields revealed she endured her toughest training camp yet, losing 38 pounds over 14 weeks to return to middleweight.

“It was a hard camp,” said Shields.

“I always tell myself that everything is easy work, but it was a really hard camp.

“I cut 38 pounds. I started 14 weeks ago at 198 and then I got down to 160. It was the most disciplined I've been since the Olympics.”

Scott struggled to cope with Shields’ relentless pressure and was hurt by a series of body shots in the fifth round.

Shields then trapped her opponent against the ropes in the sixth with a powerful left hook before unleashing a barrage of punches.

With Scott unable to defend herself, her corner threw in the towel to bring the contest to an end.

Shields has now set her sights on Wales’ Lauren Price, suggesting a December or January showdown with the welterweight champion.

If that fight cannot be made, Shields said she would consider bouts against Mikaela Mayer or Canada’s Tamm Thiebault, who holds the IBF, WBO and Ring middleweight titles.