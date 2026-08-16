Alexander Volkanovski to defend featherweight title against undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

An undated picture of Australian Alexander Volkanovski. — Reuters

Australian Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight championship against undefeated Russian challenger Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 here at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24th.

The 145-pound title fight will headline an event that also features a bantamweight championship trilogy between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC officials confirmed both title bouts on Saturday.

Volkanovski, 28-4, has been targeting a fight with Evloev since regaining the featherweight belt in April 2025.

The Australian lost the title to Ilia Topuria in February 2024 before reclaiming it against Diego Lopes after Topuria moved to lightweight.

Volkanovski then called for a bout with the unbeaten Evloev, but was instead booked for an immediate rematch with Lopes in February, winning by decision.

Evloev, 20-0, has earned his first UFC title opportunity after building an impressive unbeaten record.

The 31-year-old Russian is 10-0 since joining the UFC in 2019, although all 10 victories have come by decision.

Meanwhile, Yan, 20-5, will make his first title defence since reclaiming the bantamweight championship with a decision victory over Dvalishvili in December.

Yan initially became UFC champion in 2020 but lost the belt to Aljamain Sterling by disqualification in 2021.

Dvalishvili defeated Yan in 2023 before Yan secured revenge in their title rematch at UFC 323. The October event will mark the first appearance of both fighters this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Popular Aussie Volkanovski (28-4) has fought in Abu Dhabi twice before.