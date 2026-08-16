'They outplayed us': Cummins hints at changes after Bangladesh shock Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins reacts after the defeat on day four of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, Australia, on August 16, 2026. - AFP

DARWIN: Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted there were “no excuses” for his side’s historic nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test in Darwin, while hinting that changes could be considered ahead of the second Test in Mackay next weekend.

Bangladesh completed a commanding victory shortly before tea on the fourth day after dominating the contest from the outset. Australia’s decision to bat first after winning the toss will come under scrutiny, particularly as batting conditions appeared to ease later on the opening day.

Australia were bowled out for 198 before Bangladesh responded with 426, securing a substantial first-innings lead and putting the hosts under sustained pressure.

“I thought our preparation was pretty much spot-on. I thought it was excellent, so, yeah, no excuses,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

“They played really well. I thought the day one wicket, there was a little bit in it early, but obviously we’ve got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did, and then just couldn’t penetrate with the ball.

“They outplayed us in all facets. I thought they were really patient and quite disciplined. Once we were behind, it was really hard to get back.”

Australia’s batting will face scrutiny after Jake Weatherald managed scores of 23 and 0 in his first Test, while Marnus Labuschagne failed to convert a promising start in the second innings.

Asked whether changes could be made for the second Test, Cummins said it was too early to make a decision but acknowledged the defeat would prompt discussions within the team.

“I think every time there’s a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and your make-up with the team for the next one. But we only just finished, so we’ll have a think about it,” he said.

“We’re pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve.”

Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green provided the few bright spots for Australia.

Hazlewood claimed 6-89 in Bangladesh’s first innings to surpass 300 Test wickets, while Green struck his maiden Test century on home soil after entering the series under pressure.

“Josh, he hasn’t had a great run for injuries the last couple of years, but he’s one of the hardest workers and just showed his class on a wicket that didn’t have too much in it seam-wise, still picking up six really important wickets,” Cummins said.

“So he was fantastic. Then Greeny, I thought his tempo this innings showed how good he is. Just needed a couple of us to hang around with him, but he was fantastic.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had already called for changes before the fourth day began, arguing that the defeat should accelerate the team’s regeneration.

“I think it’s inevitable they have to make change,” Ponting said on Channel 7.

“I was on the record at the end of last summer thinking that this was the ideal time to start to regenerate this team because of the performances from some of the players.

“I’m the last one to want to make change. As a captain or as a player, I wanted to keep the group together. So it has to get to a bad point before I start saying you ought to leave somebody out.

“But there had been enough evidence for me coming here to suggest that they weren’t going to lose anything or much at all by starting that regeneration, by maybe bringing in another opener, by maybe bringing in someone at No. 3.”

Australia will now look to regroup before the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Mackay next weekend.