Cleveland Guardians reach 10,000 wins with San Diego Padres rout

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is introduced before playing against the New York Yankees game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on Oct 14, 2024. — Reuters

The Cleveland Guardians reached a historic milestone on Saturday, becoming the third American League franchise to record 10,000 victories after defeating the San Diego Padres 6-1.

Joey Cantillo and three relievers combined for a one-hitter as the Guardians ended the Padres’ six-game winning streak.

The third team in American League history to eclipse the 10,000-win mark.#GuardsBall | #GuardiWins pic.twitter.com/1fsshf38Ok — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 16, 2026

Cantillo, who was drafted by San Diego in 2017, allowed just one hit in six innings before Colin Holderman, Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski completed the dominant pitching performance.

The Guardians, founded in 1901, joined the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as the only AL teams to reach the 10,000-win mark. Eight National League franchises have also achieved the feat.

Cantillo praised the Guardians’ historic 10,000th win and said the team wants to keep adding victories that matter.

“It’s cool,” said Cantillo, who earned his first win since July 12th.

“That’s a lot of wins. Good franchise and obviously, it’s been around for a long time. So obviously, we want to keep getting some wins and the wins that matter.”

The victory provided a much-needed boost for Cleveland, who had struggled since the All-Star break with a 9-18 record.

Jose Ramirez also impressed after returning from hand surgery, recording his first extra-base hit since June 13 and adding a sacrifice fly.

Manager Stephen Vogt praised his team’s performance, saying: “This is what we’ve been talking about, a game like this where we executed offensively.”

Steven Kwan, who has reached base in 40 of his last 43 games, said the win could provide confidence for the Guardians heading into their next series.