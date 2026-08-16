Pakistan announce squads for Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (third from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A match against Bangladesh at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, on June 20, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the 15-member squads for the DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026 and the women’s cricket event at the 20th Asian Games, with regular captain Fatima Sana returning to lead the side in both tournaments

Fatima missed Pakistan’s recent T20I series against Sri Lanka due to her commitments with The Hundred, where she represented Birmingham Phoenix.

The eight-team DP World Women’s Asia Cup will be held from 28 August to 13 September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with all 15 matches scheduled to begin at 7.30pm PKT.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong, China, India and Thailand, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand on 1 September before facing India on 5 September and Hong Kong, China, on 7 September. The semi-finals are scheduled for 10 and 11 September, while the final will be played on 13 September.

For the 20th Asian Games women’s cricket event, Pakistan are seeded alongside Thailand and will face them in the fourth quarter-final on 17 September.

The other quarter-finals will see India take on Japan, Bangladesh face China and Sri Lanka meet Malaysia. All matches will be played at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will face either Sri Lanka or Malaysia on 20 September. The bronze-medal and gold-medal matches are scheduled for 22 September.

Pakistan won gold medals in the women’s cricket events at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, while they finished fourth at the most recent edition in 2022.

Apart from captain Fatima, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Saira Jabeen, Eyman Fatima, Eman Naseer, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu and Momina Riasat have been named in both squads.

Najiha Alvi, Waheeda Akhtar and Sadia Iqbal are part of the Asia Cup squad, while Aliya Riaz, Tasmia Rubab and Humna Bilal will join the Asian Games squad when the team travels from the UAE to Japan. The Asian Games squad was submitted in June this year.

The Pakistan women’s team will also hold a pre-tournament training camp from Sunday, 16 August, to Tuesday, 25 August, at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Pakistan women’s squad for DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Reserves: Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Sadaf Shamas.

Pakistan women’s squad for 20th Asian Games

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Reserves: Natalia Parvaiz, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim.