Bangladesh dethrone Asian giants to become fastest team winning Test in Australia

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after taking a wicket during day four of the first Test match against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2026. - AFP

DARWIN: Bangladesh rewrote Asian Test cricket history on Sunday by dethroning the likes of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to become the fastest Asian team to register a Test victory on Australian soil.

The Tigers produced a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin to claim their first-ever Test win in Australia in just their third match on Australian soil.

The team first toured Australia in 2003 for a two-match Test series, where they suffered a 2-0 whitewash.

The historic triumph surpassed the previous marks set by Pakistan and India, who required seven and 12 Tests respectively to record their maiden victories in Australia.

Pakistan secured their first Test win in Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1977, while India had to wait until 1978 to defeat Australia for the first time, also at the MCG.

Bangladesh’s landmark victory also saw them move ahead of Sri Lanka in the race to achieve their first Test success in Australia, underlining the significance of their achievement against the hosts.

After opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 198 in 53 overs, with Steven Smith top-scoring with 71 off 109 balls.

Hasan Mahmud spearheaded Bangladesh’s pace attack with a superb 6-55, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh then dominated with the bat, posting 426 to secure a commanding 228-run first-innings lead. Tanzid Hasan led the charge with a brilliant 101 off 197 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

Australia showed greater resistance in their second innings, with Cameron Green hitting a fighting 104 off 201 balls. However, Mehidy Hasan claimed 5-66 as the hosts were dismissed for 284.

Set 57 runs for victory, Bangladesh completed the chase in just 14.2 overs, losing only one wicket. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30, while Shadman Islam scored 25.

The emphatic victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and marked a historic new chapter in their Test cricket journey.

With the win, Bangladesh have not only conquered Australia for the first time but have also established themselves as the fastest Asian side to achieve a Test victory Down Under.