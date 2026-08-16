ICC WTC 2025-27 points table after Bangladesh crush Australia in Darwin Test

Australia's Steven Smith (right) gets clean bowled as wicketkeeper Litton Das smiles on day three of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 15, 2026. - AFP

DARWIN: Bangladesh secured a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test at Marrara Stadium on Sunday, registering their first-ever Test win on Australian soil and taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The victory moved Bangladesh up to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. They now have three wins, one defeat and one draw from five matches, with 40 points and a win percentage of 66.67.

Despite suffering defeat in the series opener, Australia remain at the top of the WTC standings with seven wins and two defeats from nine matches. They have 84 points and a win percentage of 77.78.

Defending champions South Africa occupy second place with three wins and one defeat from four matches. They have 36 points and a win percentage of 75.00.

ICC WTC 2025-27 points table:

Teams Matches Won Lost Draw Points Win % Australia 9 7 2 0 84 77.78 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 40 66.67 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 20 41.67 England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 16 22.22 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83

After opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 198 in 53 overs, courtesy of an outstanding performance from Bangladesh’s pace attack.

Steven Smith top-scored with 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six, while Jake Weatherald made 23 and Travis Head 22. Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh’s attack with 6/55 in 17 overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each.

Bangladesh replied with 426 in 138 overs, securing a commanding 228-run first-innings lead. Tanzid Hasan starred with a century, scoring 101 off 197 balls with eight fours and a six.

Josh Hazlewood was Australia’s best bowler with 6/89, while Mitchell Starc took two wickets and Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed one each.

Australia were then dismissed for 284 in 95.1 overs. Cameron Green top-scored with 104 off 201 balls, while Smith made 44 and Marnus Labuschagne 31. Mehidy Hasan took 5-66 in 33.1 overs, with Hasan Mahmud claiming three wickets.

Chasing 57, Bangladesh reached the target in 14.2 overs, losing just one wicket to secure a memorable nine-wicket victory. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30, while Shadman Islam scored 25.