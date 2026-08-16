Lionel Messi misses again as Inter Miami suffer defeat to Nashville

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (left) attacks as Nashville SC defender Jeisson Palacios defends during the first half at Geodis Park on — Reuters

NASHVILLE: Lionel Messi missed a penalty for the third consecutive time as Inter Miami suffered a third straight defeat, losing 4-1 to Eastern Conference leaders Nashville here at Geodis Park on Saturday.

Messi had the chance to level the match in the 23rd minute after Andy Najar had given Nashville the lead. However, Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his spot-kick low to his right.

LEAGUES AHEAD.



A STATEMENT WIN TO STAY TOP 🏆😤 pic.twitter.com/4oF5D3lgQK — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 16, 2026

Sergio Reguilon converted the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for encroachment following a video review.

It was the first time since 2014 that Messi had failed to score from three consecutive penalties.

The 39-year-old had also missed from the spot twice for Argentina during this summer's World Cup, against Austria in the group stage and Egypt in the last 16.

Miami eventually equalised through Telasco Segovia in first-half stoppage time, after Messi provided the assist.

Nashville, however, took control after the break. Hany Mukhtar scored twice, with Sam Surridge adding a clever back-heeled finish to put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

Messi endured a frustrating evening, receiving a yellow card after protesting over a challenge in the build-up to Surridge's goal.

He later hit both posts in the same attack before having a late goal ruled out for offside.

Nashville completed the rout when Mukhtar capitalised on a mistake by Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos said: “A defeat like this won't stop us; we keep growing. We'll rest today and start working toward our goals again tomorrow. You don't lose your objectives just because of one defeat; quite the opposite, we are going to aim higher, keep growing, and continue the development of the squad.”

He added: “I am grateful for everything the players did. People might point out the 4-1 loss, but the team endured a huge emotional toll; you have to be out there on the pitch to understand it. So, beyond the unfavorable result, there were very valuable things on display, and that is what really matters to me.”

Miami will seek a response against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.