Bangladesh stun Australia to secure historic Test victory in Darwin

Bangladesh players celebrate after registering a historic Test win over Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2026. — AFP

DARWIN: Bangladesh eased past Australia by nine wickets to register their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil in the opening match of the two-Test series at Marrara Stadium on Sunday.

Australia, batting first, were bowled out for 198 in 53 overs as Bangladesh's pace attack produced an outstanding performance.

Steven Smith top-scored for the hosts with 71 off 109 deliveries, including seven boundaries and a six. Opener Jake Weatherald contributed 23 off 37 balls, with four boundaries, while Travis Head scored 22 off 39 deliveries, hitting three fours.

Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh's bowling attack with impressive figures of 6-55 in 17 overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh responded strongly with the bat, posting 426 in 138 overs to take a commanding 228-run first-innings lead.

Tanzid Hasan was the standout batter, scoring a century on his way to 101 off 197 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 84 off 126 balls, hitting seven boundaries and a six, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a crucial 65 off 154 deliveries, with five fours and a six.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was their leading bowler, finishing with 6-89 in 28 overs. Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets, while Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took one each.

Facing a deficit of 228 runs, Australia were dismissed for 284 in 95.1 overs, leaving Bangladesh with a target of just 57 runs to secure a historic victory.

Cameron Green top-scored with 104 off 201 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a six. Smith added 44 off 88 balls, including five boundaries, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed 31 off 59 deliveries, with two fours.

Mehidy Hasan was the star of Bangladesh's second-innings bowling effort, taking 5-66 in 33.1 overs. Hasan Mahmud claimed three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam took one apiece.

Chasing 57 for victory, Bangladesh reached the target in just 14.2 overs after losing one wicket to complete a memorable nine-wicket triumph.

Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30 off 39 deliveries, including two boundaries, while Shadman Islam scored 25 off 42 balls, hitting four fours.

The victory marked Bangladesh's first-ever Test win on Australian soil and gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.