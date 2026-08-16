Inter Milan sign Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur

An undated picture of England international winger Djed Spence. — Inter Milan Official

Inter Milan have completed the signing of England international winger Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a contract running until June 30, 2031, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

British media reported that Inter have paid around £30 million ($40.59 million) for the 26-year-old, who becomes the latest addition to the Italian champions’ squad.

Inter Milan confirmed in a statement that Spence has joined the club permanently from Tottenham and signed a contract until June 2031.

"The English wing-back, born in 2000, joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer; Spence has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2031," Inter said.

Spence leaves Tottenham after four years in North London, during which he made 85 appearances and helped the club win the Europa League.

However, opportunities in the first team were limited for much of his time at Spurs, resulting in loan spells at Stade Rennais, Leeds United and Genoa.

The England international eventually established himself as a regular at Tottenham and was subsequently selected by Thomas Tuchel for England’s squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Spence made eight appearances during the tournament, including featuring in England’s victory in the third-place play-off.

The move to Inter will see Spence begin a new chapter in Serie A, where he will link up with fellow England international John Stones. The defender joined Inter on a two-year contract after leaving Manchester City.

Spence is expected to strengthen Inter’s options on the wing as the club look to build on their domestic success and compete on multiple fronts.