Thiago Agustin Tirante stuns Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati thriller

Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) meets with Novak Djokovic (SRB) after their match during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 15, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: Thiago Agustin Tirante produced the biggest victory of his career by coming from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Cincinnati Open here at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Saturday, with the Serbian struggling in the sweltering conditions.

Djokovic, playing his first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals, made a dominant start and comfortably claimed the opening set.

An unforgettable WIN 💫@TiranteThiago claims the biggest victory of his career as he takes down Djokovic in a rollercoaster second round battle! @CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/2o6fzmPqdC — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 15, 2026

However, the extreme heat and humidity soon began to take their toll on the 39-year-old.

Djokovic dropped to his knees during an exhausting third game of the second set, which lasted 18 minutes and featured nine deuces and 24 points.

After holding serve, he received medical treatment to help cool him down.

The Serbian offered little resistance on return for the remainder of the set, seemingly conserving energy for a deciding set.

He emerged from the locker room wearing a change of clothes and appeared more comfortable at the start of the third.

However, with the score level at 4-4, Djokovic produced a series of uncharacteristic errors. A volley into the net handed Tirante the crucial break, and the 50th-ranked Argentine calmly served out the match.

Sensational Thiago 💎@TiranteThiago produces his very best to beat Djokovic and reach the third round! @CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/Px2JZ6kGxe — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 15, 2026

Tirante will face Spain's Martin Landaluce in the third round.

Tirante reflected emotionally on his breakthrough victory, dedicating the memorable triumph to his family and friends back home in Argentina.

"I'm thinking about my family and my friends who are in Argentina right now," he said.

"They are in Argentina, but they are in my heart as well."

Djokovic will now turn his attention to the US Open, where he will seek a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.