Islam Makhachev retains UFC welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry

An undated picture of Russia’s Islam Makhachev. — UFC Official

PHILADELPHIA: Russia’s Islam Makhachev relied on his dominant wrestling to secure a unanimous decision 49–46, 49–46, 48–47 victory over Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry and retain his UFC welterweight title at UFC 330 in the early hours of Sunday.

The 28-year-old Garry posed a serious challenge to the champion throughout the five-round contest, but Makhachev’s relentless grappling ultimately proved decisive.

The victory extended his UFC winning streak to a record 17 fights.

Despite giving up significant height and reach, Makhachev quickly took the fight to the mat in the opening round with a swift single-leg takedown.

Garry remained composed and worked his way back to his feet without taking significant damage.

Makhachev landed a high kick in the second round that briefly stunned Garry before taking him down again. The Irishman, however, showed his resilience and escaped back to his feet.

Garry enjoyed his best spell in the third round, finding his range and connecting with heavy kicks to Makhachev’s body and lead leg while largely avoiding the champion’s takedowns.

Makhachev regained control in the fourth round with more suffocating wrestling.

Garry pushed forward in the final round, knowing he likely needed a finish, but Makhachev remained composed to secure victory on all three judges’ scorecards.

Makhachev praised Garry’s toughness and sportsmanship while emphasising his own ability to overcome challenges.

"Ian is a great fighter, a good man, and I just respect him. He gave me a hard time, but I still prove (myself) every fight. Thank you for this match," Makhachev said.

In the co-main event, American-Brazilian Mackenzie Dern retained her women’s strawweight title with a decision victory over Canada’s Gillian Robertson.