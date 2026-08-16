Ton-up Rahmat Shah powers Afghanistan to record ODI chase against Ireland

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah celebrates after scoring a century during the fifth ODI against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast on August 15, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket

BELFAST: Afghanistan completed a 4-0 series victory over Ireland after securing a dominant six-wicket win in the fifth and final ODI at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, on Saturday.

Batting first, Ireland posted a competitive 298-7 in their allotted 50 overs, with Curtis Campher and Harry Tector leading the hosts’ batting effort with half-centuries.

Campher narrowly missed out on a century, top-scoring with 96 off 84 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes. Tector contributed 53 off 80 balls, hitting four boundaries.

George Dockrell scored 31 off 35 deliveries with three fours, while Jordan Neill remained unbeaten on 23 off 19 balls, hitting one four and one six.

Cade Carmichael added 22 off 27 deliveries, while captain Paul Stirling scored 20 off 21 balls, including four boundaries.

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers despite conceding 74 runs in his 10 overs. AM Ghazanfar claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Saleem and Nangeyalia Kharote took one wicket each.

Chasing 299, Afghanistan reached the target in 48.5 overs after losing four wickets, recording their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.

Captain Rahmat Shah led the charge with a match-winning 143 off 133 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and two sixes to anchor the visitors’ successful chase.

Sediqullah Atal also played a crucial role, scoring 98 off 112 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Omarzai added a brisk 24 off 14 deliveries, including three fours and a six.

For Ireland, Liam McCarthy was the most successful bowler, finishing with 3-47 from his 10 overs, while Jai Moondra claimed one wicket.

The victory capped a dominant 4-0 series triumph for Afghanistan, with the visitors finishing the series on a high by chasing down Ireland’s 298 with seven balls to spare.