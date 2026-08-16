Here's why Pakistan captain Abu Bakr received green card against England

Pakistan captain Abu Bakr Mahmood walks off after receiving a green card during the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against England at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on August 15, 2026. — FIH

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan captain Abu Bakr Mahmood received a green card during the team’s opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Abu Bakr was handed the green card in the 17th minute of the second quarter for failing to place the protective equipment behind the goalpost when England were awarded a penalty corner.

The Pakistan skipper was required to leave the field and sit in the team dugout temporarily. Under FIH rules, a green card is issued for minor offences and results in a two-minute suspension, during which the player’s team has to play with one fewer player.

Meanwhile, England began their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Pakistan 4-1.

The Three Lions made a cautious start but gradually increased the pressure, while Pakistan’s defence put up strong resistance to keep England at bay during the opening stages.

England continued to apply pressure and eventually found the breakthrough when Stuart Rushmere scored after 12 minutes and 15 seconds to put his side 1-0 ahead.

Pakistan struggled to create clear-cut chances as the first quarter ended with England holding a one-goal advantage.

England struck again just before half-time when Sam Ward found the net in the 29th minute to double their advantage and send the Three Lions into the interval with a 2-0 lead.

England continued their dominance after the restart and earned their second penalty corner of the match in the third quarter. This time, they made the opportunity count, with Sam Hooper scoring in the 32nd minute to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Three Lions added a fourth goal in the 48th minute after being awarded another penalty corner, with James Albery converting to further deepen Pakistan’s misery.

The Men in Green finally opened their account three minutes later when Afraz scored in the 51st minute, but Pakistan could not mount a comeback as England comfortably secured all three points.

For the unversed, Pakistan are scheduled to face Wales in their second FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match at the same venue on Monday.