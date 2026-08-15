Dodgers optimistic about Ohtani’s pitching comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on Mar 31, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani took a big step on Friday toward returning to game action on the mound. He threw a 34-pitch bullpen session using his full mix of pitches.

This was his first bullpen session since July 22 while on the road in Philadelphia. Ohtani was shut down from throwing after that because he experienced a setback with his sore left knee. He also has dealt with right biceps discomfort.

"Rather than rush the progression of this, I would rather make sure we're headed in the right direction," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton on Aug. 5. "But making sure we're taking the right steps."

Ohtani resumed a throwing program on Aug. 8, playing catch at Chase Field in Phoenix during the club's most recent road trip. He also played catch every day this week except Wednesday.

After the bullpen session, the Dodgers are optimistic that Ohtani could return to the mound in September.

How Ohtani feels on Saturday will determine if he can move forward with the plan the Dodgers have laid out: one or two more full bullpen sessions, then pitching to hitters at least two times before returning to the mound in major league games.

Initial reports are positive, Roberts said Friday night.

"A lot of it, we just need to take our time and see if he comes in feeling good tomorrow, and then OK, what's the next step?" Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes told The Athletic after Ohtani's bullpen session. "A lot of it is just how he's bouncing back, and do we think it's prudent to keep progressing?"

Ohtani is not expected to require a minor league rehab assignment, but will instead build innings with the big league club. The goal is to have him ready for the all-important October postseason run as the Dodgers attempt to win their third consecutive World Series championship.

"For Shohei, knowing that any inning is additive is important, and it was a formula that worked," Roberts said.

The strategy keeps his bat in the lineup as designated hitter. The knee pain has not affected his role as DH, and he has said it only affects his pitching activity.

"Continuing to put ourselves in a position, and him in a position, to be able to come back and help us on the mound in any way is obviously beneficial, but also can't have it affect anything else," Gomes said.

Ohtani's last start was on July 3, when ongoing knee soreness prompted the Dodgers to pause his pitching activity. At that point, Ohtani had gone 8-2 in 14 starts, compiling an excellent 1.79 ERA.

He received a "lubricant" injection in his left knee during the All-Star break.