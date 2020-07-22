PCB looking to stage Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in September, October

The PCB is looking to stage this year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from September or early October. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to stage its premier first-class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, in late September or early October, according to a report in The News.

The tournament will be played in two cities. The PCB is considering Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for first class and second XI events.

A PCB official said that coronavirus threat was likely to be there for a considerable time, adding that “we have to work around it with prescribed SOPs to prevent the spread of virus among the players and the officials."

