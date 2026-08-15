England thrash Pakistan in FIH Hockey World Cup campaign opener

England's Stuart Rushmere (centre) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on August 15, 2026. — FIH

AMSTELVEEN: England kicked off their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 4-1 win over Pakistan at the Wagener Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

England made a cautious start but gradually increased the pressure, while Pakistan’s defence put up strong resistance to keep the former champions at bay in the opening stages.

The Green Shirts started on the front foot, using high passes from the outset in search of an early opener. Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the fifth minute but failed to capitalise after the injection was not stopped cleanly, allowing the ball to roll underneath the stick.

England responded with a counter-attack as they looked to break the deadlock, but Pakistan’s defence remained resolute and denied them a clear-cut opportunity.

The Three Lions continued to apply pressure and eventually found the breakthrough when Stuart Rushmere scored after 12 minutes and 15 seconds to put England 1-0 ahead.

Pakistan struggled to create clear-cut chances as the first quarter ended with England holding a one-goal advantage.

England earned their first penalty corner of the second quarter but failed to double their lead, with Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza producing a crucial save. Raza made another important stop shortly afterwards to keep Pakistan within touching distance.

The match then witnessed a moment of drama when Pakistan captain Abu Bakar was shown a green card for a technical infringement after Pakistan failed to place their protective equipment behind the goalpost designated for penalty corners.

Both teams continued to attack, but neither side was able to find the back of the net for much of the second quarter.

However, England struck again just before half-time when Sam Ward found the net in the 29th minute to double their advantage and send the Three Lions into the interval with a 2-0 lead.

England continued their dominance after the restart and earned their second penalty corner of the match in the third quarter. This time, they made the opportunity count, with Sam Hooper scoring in the 32nd minute to extend England’s lead to 3-0.

Pakistan were then presented with an opportunity to get on the scoresheet after earning a penalty corner, but England goalkeeper James Mazarelo produced a crucial save to deny the Green Shirts.

Pakistan continued to show fighting spirit and searched for a way back into the contest, but England’s defence remained organised and prevented them from reducing the deficit.

The third quarter ended with England firmly in control, with Pakistan heading into the final period still searching for their opening goal of the tournament.

The Three Lions added a fourth goal in the 48th minute after being awarded another penalty corner, with James Albery converting to further deepen Pakistan’s misery.

The Men in Green finally opened their account three minutes later when Afraz scored in the 51st minute to give Pakistan a glimmer of hope.

England were soon awarded another penalty corner but failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

The Three Lions continued to pile on the pressure with their attacking play during the closing stages, but Pakistan showed greater composure to prevent England from adding to their tally.

The final whistle confirmed a convincing 4-1 victory for England, while Pakistan were left to regroup after suffering defeat in their opening match of the Hockey World Cup 2026.

For the unversed, Pakistan are scheduled to face Wales in their second FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match at the same venue on Monday.